Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is so engaging right now

Getty Images

One of Doug Pederson‘s most critical tasks as the Jaguars’ new head coach is getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence’s rookie season was overshadowed by the mess former head coach Urban Meyer created in his short time with the franchise.

Pederson has talked about giving Lawrence a fresh start before, but at the same time, there’s something to be gained from the quarterback’s experiences last year.

“It’s really sort of taking what he did last year and sort of building on it,” Pederson said in his Friday press conference. “Almost like hitting the reset button just a little bit, because this is the first time we’ve had our chance to work with him and really begin to work on the details and the fundamentals — how to be a professional, his study habits, and all those things that come with being an NFL quarterback. And the thing with Trevor that I really like is the fact that he played last year.

“And so, this is not his rookie season. But for us, as coaches, being the first time to get our hands on him and just putting him through maybe a different set of drills, something that he hasn’t been used to in his past and really developing his talent and allowing him to showcase that on the field is sort of what I was alluding to the other day.”

Pederson said he “100 percent” can recognize Lawrence’s playing experience in the questions he’s asked and what the quarterback has discussed with coaches throughout the offseason program.

“He’s so engaging right now. The communication is pretty incredible,” Pederson said. “The things that he sees on the football field and even from the standpoint of, ‘Hey, I like this play. This is what we did last year, I like this play. I like this concept. Is there a way we can incorporate this into our offense?’ So that’s the dialogue that’s going on right now and this is the time, I think, to really embrace that and get it into our system now.”

Lawrence started all 17 games last year, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions.