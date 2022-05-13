Drake London participated in rookie minicamp with no restrictions

Getty Images

Falcons rookie receiver Drake London missed the last four games of USC’s 2021 season with a broken ankle, but it sounds like the injury is fully behind him.

Atlanta began its rookie minicamp on Friday, and London told reporters, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that he fully participated in the session with no restrictions.

London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns in 2021 — serving as one of the few bright spots of the Trojans’ season. Despite missing the final few weeks, he led the Pac-12 in receptions and was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

London also mentioned that he’s currently roommates with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. That should give the pair more time to further establish what the Falcons must hope will be a fruitful connection for years to come.