Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Getty Images

Last season the Texans missed the playoffs for the second straight year. This season, they’ll have a new head coach in Lovie Smith and changes in their quarterback room Deshaun Watson to the Browns. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Texans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/23 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Titans, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/3 vs. Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 10: 11/13 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Colts, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Eagles

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers