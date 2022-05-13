Houston Texans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Last season the Texans missed the playoffs for the second straight year. This season, they’ll have a new head coach in Lovie Smith and changes in their quarterback room Deshaun Watson to the Browns. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Texans 2021 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Lovie Smith
- Key players: Davis Mills (QB), Marlon Mack (RB), Brandin Cooks (WR)
- Texans 2022 NFL draft results
Texans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/23 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Titans, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/3 vs. Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 10: 11/13 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/18 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Colts, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Eagles