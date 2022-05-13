Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Getty Images

The 9-8 Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, and this offseason traded for veteran QB Matt Ryan, who will succeed Carson Wentz (now with Washington). Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Colts schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/6 at Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/23 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Commanders, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/13 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 13: 12/4 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Vikings, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 17: 1/1 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Texans, TBS, TBS

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Broncos

Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Steelers, Week 16 vs. Chargers

Sunday Night Football: Week 13 at Cowboys

