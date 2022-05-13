Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The 9-8 Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, and this offseason traded for veteran QB Matt Ryan, who will succeed Carson Wentz (now with Washington). Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Colts 2021 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Frank Reich
- Key players: Matt Ryan (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Stephon Gilmore (CB)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/6 at Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/23 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. Commanders, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/13 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 13: 12/4 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Vikings, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 17: 1/1 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Texans, TBS, TBS
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Broncos
- Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Steelers, Week 16 vs. Chargers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 13 at Cowboys