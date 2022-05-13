Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
The Jaguars are on their way to a second season with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. This year, he’ll have a new head coach in Doug Pederson, who’s back in the top job most recently coaching for Philadelphia. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel. 

Jaguars schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/25 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/2 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Broncos (Wembley), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
  • Week 9: 11/6 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/13 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/4 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 16: 12/22 at Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Texas, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Titans, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 16 at Jets

