Jaguars re-sign Jared Hocker, cut Denzel Okafor

Getty Images

The Jaguars cut offensive lineman Jared Hocker on Wednesday. The team announced Friday it re-signed him.

Hocker will participate in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Hocker started 32 games at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Seahawks and then moved on to the Rams’ practice squad after getting cut in Seattle. He lasted about a month with the Rams and then finished out the year on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

The Jaguars waived offensive lineman Denzel Okafor to make room for Hocker’s return. Okafor signed with the team are going undrafted last month.