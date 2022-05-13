Jarvis Landry lands back in New Orleans, with the Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT
If good things happen in threes, it’s just a matter of time before the Saints sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry, a Louisiana native who played college football at LSU, has signed with the Saints. Following multiple reports regarding the move, Landry tweeted “WHO DAT.” (Not to be confused with Who Dey.)

Cut by the Browns before free agency started, Landry lingered on the market. Rumors circulated that he wanted $20 million per year, a number that doesn’t seem quite so nutty given some of the receiver deals that have since been done.

Most recently, Landry had been linked to the Ravens.

Landry’s arrival comes on the same day the Saints signed first-round pick Chris Olave. They also hope that Michael Thomas will make it back to the form that he last displayed in the 2019 season. He hasn’t been the same since suffering an ankle injury during the first game of the 2020 season.

Some will fairly interpret the signing of Landry as an indication by the Saints that they don’t think Thomas will be back to where he was.

A second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2014, Landry was traded to the Browns in 2018. He has 688 career catches, for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Last week, the Saints signed safety Tyrann Mathieu, another local product who played at LSU.

13 responses to “Jarvis Landry lands back in New Orleans, with the Saints

  1. Uh oh…….don’t sleep on the Saints this season.
    They are putting together an impressive roster.

  2. That’s a good get for NO. He’s proved to be so much better than OBJ.

  3. There sure are some possible “toxic” personalities in that Saints locker room. Hope Dennis Allen can keep them in line… Personally, I’m leaning towards no way.

  5. Methinks Landry’s better days are behind them. As for the Saints, while I’d never sell Mickey Loomis short, Dennis Allen’s head coaching resume is, ahem, less than impressive. Never won more than 4 games in a season.

  6. When D-coordinators planned for the Browns Landry did not take up much of their time. He’s on the 15th hole…

  10. The question is, when will Jarvis do an apparent end around and release a perfectly thrown TD pass to Chris Olave for six?

  11. A few weeks ago the Saints had 11 dollars and 42 cents in cap room. Since then spending millions. Where did it come from? The NFL Cap, a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma

