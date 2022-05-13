Jerry Jeudy is released on bond; lawyer says he never should have been arrested

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared in court on Friday morning following a Thursday arrest for second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer. Jeudy was held overnight on bond.

After a hearing that resulted in a finding that Jeudy can be released, his lawyer said that Jeudy never should have been arrested, and that Jeudy never should have been kept overnight.

“Bad things happen to good people,” Harvey Steinberg said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com, “and that’s what this case is. I don’t think he should have been arrested. I don’t think he should have been incarcerated. And I think people are going to look at this and come to the same conclusion that I did and say, ‘Boy, this is a bump in the road. This is a really, really good guy, and we’re sorry this had to happen to him.”

The mother of Jeudy’s one-month-old child said in court that she never felt threatened, and that she currently doesn’t feel threatened.

“There was no threat of violence, there was no attempted violence, and there was no violence, period,” Steinberg said. He said that the domestic-violence hold that forced Jeudy to spend the night in jail is applied too broadly.

Steinberg was asked about potential team and league discipline.

“I don’t speak for the team nor do I speak for the league,” Steinberg said. “They have smarter guys on board than me.”

After a pause he said, “Not really. Don’t tell them I said that.”

Steinberg thinks no action should be taken by anyone, because nothing happened. While that’s what the lawyer representing Jeudy is expected to do, there seems to be a real question as to whether Jeudy actually broke any laws.

The case is set to return to court on May 31. Steinberg hopes it will be dismissed before then.