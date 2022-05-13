John Metchie agrees to terms with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to terms with second-round draft choice John Metchie III, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Metchie will receive a four-year, $8.07 million deal that includes a $3.049 million signing bonus.

The Texans used the 44th overall choice on Metchie, trading a third-rounder and two fourth-rounders to move up to select the Alabama wideout.

Metchie is rehabbing the anterior cruciate ligament he tore in the SEC Championship Game.

“As far as the recovery, I will be good to play football in July. I will be good to go, no training wheels,” Metchie said after the draft. “I have been running already for the last couple months. Cutting, jumping, doing all those types of things. When I say I will be ready to go in July, it’s full-go football.”

Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season.