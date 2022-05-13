Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The Chiefs have made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons, including a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. This year, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Chiefs 2021 record: 12-5 (lost Conference Championship)
- Head coach: Andy Reid
- Key players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)
- Chiefs 2022 NFL draft results
Chiefs schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/15 vs. Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 3: 9/25 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/2 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/23 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 8: BYE
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Titans, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/20 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 at Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 at Broncos, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 15: 12/18 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seahawks (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Raiders, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Chargers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Buccaneers, Week 9 vs. Titans, Week 14 at Broncos
- Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Raiders