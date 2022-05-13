Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

Last season, the 9-8 Chargers were on the outside looking in for the playoff picture. But quarterback Justin Herbert has steadily improved over his first two seasons and in his third year in the NFL, looks to lead his team to the postseason for the first time since 2018. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Chargers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Raiders, 4:25, CBS

Week 2: 9/15 at Chiefs (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: 11/6 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/13 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/27 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Dolphins, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Titans, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/26 at Colts (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Broncos, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 2 at Chiefs

Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos, Week 16 at Colts

Sunday Night Football: Week 10 at 49ers, Week 17 vs. Rams

