Los Angeles Rams schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams come into the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions after a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And they’ll have many of their key pieces still in place, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, DE Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They’ll also have new additions in wide receiver Allen Robinson and LB Bobby Wagner. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel. 

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule 

Rams schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/8 vs. Bills (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/25 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 at 49ers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/6 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/20 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/27 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/8 vs. Raiders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Broncos, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Seahawks, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Season opener: Week 1 at Rams
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Chargers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 4 at 49ers, Week 15 at Packers
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Raiders
  • Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Broncos

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.