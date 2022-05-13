Los Angeles Rams schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The Los Angeles Rams come into the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions after a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And they’ll have many of their key pieces still in place, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, DE Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They’ll also have new additions in wide receiver Allen Robinson and LB Bobby Wagner. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Rams 2021 record: 12-5 (won Super Bowl)
- Head coach: Sean McVay
- Key players: Matthew Stafford (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Aaron Donald (DT)
- Rams 2022 NFL draft results
Rams schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/8 vs. Bills (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at 49ers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/16 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: 10/30 vs. 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/20 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/8 vs. Raiders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 15: 12/19 at Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Broncos, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon
- Week 17: 1/1 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Seahawks, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Season opener: Week 1 at Rams
- Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Chargers
- Monday Night Football: Week 4 at 49ers, Week 15 at Packers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Raiders
- Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Broncos