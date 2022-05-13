Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill: Everything is cool, man

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill caused a bit of a stir when he said he didn’t think it was his job to mentor the recently drafted Malik Willis.

But when he was asked about the comments on Friday at rookie minicamp, Willis made it clear that he doesn’t feel any kind of way about what Tannehill said.

Willis first joked, “What quote?” before squashing the notion that there is any beef between the two quarterbacks.

“We chopped it up. It was never anything negative,” Willis said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Ryan is a good dude. … Everything is cool, man.”

Willis also noted that Tannehill had the skill position players over to his house to get to know one another.

So at least for now, there’s no issue between Tannehill and the Titans’ third-round pick. The type of relationship the two end up developing remains to be seen.