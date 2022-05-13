Matt Corral: I always had a chip on my shoulder, draft made it bigger

Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Corral was discussed as a possible first-round pick while he was playing at Ole Miss and in the months leading up to this year’s draft, but that’s not where he wound up coming off the board last month.

Corral wasn’t picked in the second round either and his wait finally came to an end when the Panthers traded up to take him with the 94th overall selection. Corral was invited to the draft and he was asked on Friday about the impact of hearing 93 other names before his was called.

“I had a chip on my shoulder before, but it just got bigger,” Corral said, via Panthers director of content and broadcasting Bill Voth.

The good news for Corral is that he landed with a team that has no long-term commitment to their current starting quarterback. Sam Darnold is in the final year of his contract and Corral could beat him out before the season. Even if he doesn’t, anything but a winning start to the regular season will have people in Carolina clamoring to see if the rookie can change the team’s fortunes.