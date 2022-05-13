Miami Dolphins schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will hope that the blockbuster addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill can help propel the team into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX

Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX

Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers