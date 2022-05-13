Micah Parsons: Opening with Bucs, Bengals lets us see where we stand

Getty Images

The Cowboys learned their schedule on Thursday night and they’ll be opening with a pair of marquee opponents.

They will be hosting the Buccaneers on the first Sunday Night Football game of the season in Week 1 and then they will remain at home for a late Sunday afternoon game against the Bengals in Week 2. After learning the schedule, linebacker Micah Parsons said that he likes opening with the Super Bowl LV champs and the defending AFC champs because it will give the team a chance to see how they measure up to quality competition.

“Seeing, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati back to back, that was kinda like the first thing that I saw,” Parsons said on NFL Network. “Bengals in it last year, Super Bowl contender, obviously. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are always Super Bowl contenders. It’s a testament to see where our team’s at and where we stand at. And I think that’s a great start to [play against] those two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl-type teams will be big ‘W’s for the Cowboys.”

After a pair of divisional games in Weeks 3 and 4, the Cowboys will head to Los Angeles for a date with the Super Bowl LVI champion Rams. For better or worse, that opening stretch will give a good sense of what kind of team Dallas will have in 2022.