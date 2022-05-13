Minnesota Vikings schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

There’s new leadership in Minnesota this season. After eight seasons as head coach, Mike Zimmer has been replaced by Kevin O’Connell, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back for his fifth season as the Viking’s quarterback, along with young star Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel. 

Vikings schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Packers. 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Eagles (Monday), 8:30 PM, ABC
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/2 at Saints (Tottenham), 9:30 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/6 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: 11/13 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/24 vs. Patriots (Thanksgiving), 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 13:12/4 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Colt, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Giants (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Packers, 4:25, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Bears, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Eagles
  • Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Patriots

