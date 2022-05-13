Minnesota Vikings schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

There’s new leadership in Minnesota this season. After eight seasons as head coach, Mike Zimmer has been replaced by Kevin O’Connell, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back for his fifth season as the Viking’s quarterback, along with young star Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Vikings schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Packers. 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Eagles (Monday), 8:30 PM, ABC

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 at Saints (Tottenham), 9:30 PM, NFL Network

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/13 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/24 vs. Patriots (Thanksgiving), 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13:12/4 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Colt, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Giants (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 at Packers, 4:25, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Bears, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Eagles

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Patriots

