New England Patriots schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts
Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and second-year quarterback Mac Jones will seek a second consecutive playoff appearance (the Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round with a blowout loss to the Bills in the 2021 season). Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Patriots schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 2: 9/18 at Steelers, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX
  • Week 4: 10/2 at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs Lions, 1:00 p.m., FOX
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs Bears (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 8: 10/30 at Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 9: 11/6 vs Colts, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: 11/20 vs Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 12: 11/24 at Vikings (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 13: 12/1 vs Buffalo (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Cardinals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 15: 12/18 at Raiders (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 16: 12/24 vs Bengals (Saturday), 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 17: 1/1 vs Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8, at Bills, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs Bears
  • Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Vikings on NBC
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs Bills
  • Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cardinals
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 15 at Raiders

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “New England Patriots schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

  1. As a realistic Pats fan, it’s hard to see more than 8 wins on that schedule.

  2. 4 prime time games in a row. Can’t remember the last time that happened.

    I read one of the reasons was the team requested the Ari-LV back to back. Makes sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.