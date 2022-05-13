New England Patriots schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and second-year quarterback Mac Jones will seek a second consecutive playoff appearance (the Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round with a blowout loss to the Bills in the 2021 season). Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Patriots schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Steelers, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 4: 10/2 at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs Lions, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 6: 10/16 at Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 7: 10/24 vs Bears (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 8: 10/30 at Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 9: 11/6 vs Colts, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/20 vs Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 12: 11/24 at Vikings (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13: 12/1 vs Buffalo (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 14: 12/12 at Cardinals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 15: 12/18 at Raiders (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 16: 12/24 vs Bengals (Saturday), 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 17: 1/1 vs Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 8, at Bills, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs Bears

Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Vikings on NBC

Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs Bills

Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cardinals

Sunday Night Football: Week 15 at Raiders

