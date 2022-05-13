New England Patriots schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and second-year quarterback Mac Jones will seek a second consecutive playoff appearance (the Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round with a blowout loss to the Bills in the 2021 season). Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Patriots 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Wild Card)
- Head coach: Bill Belichick
- Key players: Mac Jones (QB), DeVante Parker (WR), Matthew Judon (LB)
- Patriots 2022 NFL draft results
Patriots schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Steelers, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- Week 4: 10/2 at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 vs Lions, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- Week 6: 10/16 at Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 vs Bears (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 8: 10/30 at Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: 11/6 vs Colts, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: 11/20 vs Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 12: 11/24 at Vikings (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 13: 12/1 vs Buffalo (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14: 12/12 at Cardinals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 15: 12/18 at Raiders (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 16: 12/24 vs Bengals (Saturday), 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 17: 1/1 vs Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8, at Bills, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs Bears
- Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Vikings on NBC
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs Bills
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cardinals
- Sunday Night Football: Week 15 at Raiders