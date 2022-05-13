New York Jets schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
Getty Images

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the New York Jets hope to be primed for a second year of turnaround under head coach Robert Saleh. With their three first-round picks this year, the Jets took CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State). The Jets will hope to see immediate impact from their draft capital and build around second-year QB Zach Wilson. Keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Jets schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 2: 9/18 at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 4: 10/2 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 7: 10/23 at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 9: 11/6 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: 11/20 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 13: 12/4 at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 16: 12/22 vs. Jaguars (Thursday) 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Dolphins, TBD, TBD

Prime-time game

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs Jaguars

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.