Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, the next question for the Steelers is what the franchise’s future likes look at quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Pittsburgh added Mitchell Trubisky to the roster and drafted hometown product Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Steelers 2021 record: 9-7-1 (lost Wild Card)
- Head coach: Mike Tomlin
- Key players: Kenny Pickett (QB), Najee Harris (RB), Minkah Fitzpatrick (S)
- Steelers 2022 NFL draft results
Steelers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: 9/22 at Browns (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 7: 10/23 at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 8: 10/30 at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 11: 11/20 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 12: 11/28 at Colts (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 13: 12/4 at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., ET
- Week 15: 12/18 at Panthers, 1 p.m. CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Raiders (Saturday), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
- Week 17: 1/1 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Browns, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 3 at Browns
- Sunday Night Football: Week 7 at Dolphins
- Sunday Night Football: Week 11 vs Bengals
- Monday Night Football: Week 12 at Colts
- Christmas Eve: Week 16 vs Raiders