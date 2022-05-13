Raiders trading Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
Bryan Edwards is on the move to Atlanta.

Edwards is being traded from the Raiders to the Falcons, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders will send Edwards and a seventh-round pick to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick.

The Raiders chose Edwards, a wide receiver out of South Carolina, in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. His departure is the latest reminder of what a disaster the 2020 draft was for the Raiders: They had two first-round draft picks, Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette, both of whom are already out of the NFL, and another third-round pick, Lynn Bowden, never played a game for the Raiders.

Last season Edwards had 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

3 responses to “Raiders trading Bryan Edwards to Falcons

  2. Very unfair to lump Edwards in with Ruggs and Arenette just because he was in the same draft class.

  3. So much for Mike Mayock being a “Draft Guru”. I mean Clelin Ferrell at #4?, Arnette in the first round AT ALL? No wonder he didn’t show his face at the draft this year!!!

