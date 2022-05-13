Saints sign D’Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson

Getty Images

The Saints officially announced the signings of first-round picks Chris Olave and Trevor Penning on Friday afternoon and they also announced that two other draft picks have agreed to contracts.

Fifth-round linebacker D’Marco Jackson and sixth-round defensive tackle Jordan Jackson have signed their deals with the team. Both players have four-year pacts.

D’Marco Jackson played 53 games and made 32 starts at Appalachian State. He had 119 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception return, and a forced fumble during his final collegiate season.

Jordan Jackson went to Air Force and has deferred his commitment to serve, so he will be immediately available for the Saints. He had 41 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season.