San Francisco 49ers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

The 49ers played the role of playoff spoiler last season, making it to the Conference Championship as a six seed before losing to the Rams, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVI. The team’s quarterback picture remains unclear heading into 2022, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both seemingly in contention for the starting job. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel. 

49ers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/25 at Broncos (Monday), 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 5: 10/9 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/16 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/30 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 11: 11/21 at Cardinals (Monday, Mexico City), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Dolphins, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/ 11 vs. Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/15 at Seahawks (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Commanders (Saturday), 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Cardinals, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 3 at Broncos, Week 10 vs. Chargers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Rams, Week 11 vs. Cardinals (Mexico City)
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 15 at Seahawks

