Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Seattle was part of one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Seahawks got QB Drew Lock in that trade, and he got a vote of confidence from Pete Carroll ahead of the season: “I think he’d have been the first guy picked [in the 2022 NFL Draft], of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Seahawks schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 2: 9/18 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Falcons, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/23 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Panthers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/15 vs. 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 16: 12/24 at Chiefs (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs Jets, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Rams, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Broncos

Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. 49ers

