Tennessee Titans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans made it to the Divisional Round last season, before being eliminated in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. But 2022 is a new year, and the full 18-week NFL schedule has now been released, with the Titans set to start their campaign hosting the Giants Week 1. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel. 

RELATED2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Titans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m., Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Bills (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 4: 10/2 at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 5: 10/9 at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 8: 10/30 at Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
  • Week 9: 11/6 at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 11: 11/17 at Packers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 13: 12/4 at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: 12/18 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Texans (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 17: 12/29 vs. Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Jaguars, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Bills
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Chiefs
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Packers
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs Cowboys

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.