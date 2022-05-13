Tennessee Titans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Getty Images

Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans made it to the Divisional Round last season, before being eliminated in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. But 2022 is a new year, and the full 18-week NFL schedule has now been released, with the Titans set to start their campaign hosting the Giants Week 1. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Titans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Bills (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 4: 10/2 at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 5: 10/9 at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 8: 10/30 at Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 9: 11/6 at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: 11/17 at Packers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/18 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Texans (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17: 12/29 vs. Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Jaguars, TBD, TBD

