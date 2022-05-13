Tennessee Titans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans made it to the Divisional Round last season, before being eliminated in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. But 2022 is a new year, and the full 18-week NFL schedule has now been released, with the Titans set to start their campaign hosting the Giants Week 1. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Titans 2021 record: 12-5 (lost Divisional)
- Head coach: Mike Vrabel
- Key players: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Kevin Byard (S)
- Titans 2022 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Titans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 at Bills (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 8: 10/30 at Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: 11/6 at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 11: 11/17 at Packers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: 12/18 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Texans (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 17: 12/29 vs. Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Jaguars, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Bills
- Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Chiefs
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Packers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs Cowboys