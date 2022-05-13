Texans announce signings of Derek Stingley Jr., five other picks and 12 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has officially signed his first NFL contract.

The Texans announced Stingley’s signing a short time after a report indicated he had agreed to terms on his rookie deal. It’s a four-year deal for Stingley and the Texans hold an option for a fifth season.

Stingley was not the only Texans draft pick to sign with the team on Friday. They also signed second-round safety Jalen Pitre, fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce, fifth-round defensive lineman Thomas Booker Green, fifth-round tight end Teagan Quitoriano, and sixth-round offensive lineman Austin Deculus. Pitre and Deculus’ agreements were reported before the Texans’ announcement.

All those draftees were joined by 12 undrafted free agents on the team’s list of signings. One of them is defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye, who is part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The others are Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels, Baylor wide receiver Drew Estrada, Memphis defensive back Jacobi Francis, Houston tight end Seth Green, Central Michigan defensive lineman Troy Hairston, Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen, Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel, Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, and Sam Houston State defensive back Tristin McCollum.