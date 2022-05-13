Todd Bowles on Rob Gronkowski: “It’s still status quo”

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been taking his time to decide whether or not to play in 2022.

As of Friday, he still hasn’t informed the team of his choice.

“It’s still status quo,” head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference.

Bowles was asked if he had any indication when Gronkowski might make his decision and replied, “I do not at this time.”

Gronkowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, said recently that he’d only need two weeks to get into football shape. And that right now he’s “doing other things and enjoying them.”

G.M. Jason Licht has made it clear that Gronkowski has a roster spot with the Bucs if he wants it. And the team is willing to let Gronkowski take as much time as he needs.

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. He played in 12 games, missing several weeks with fractured ribs.