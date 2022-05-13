Treylon Burks didn’t make it through first practice in the heat

USA TODAY Sports

It was 86 degrees at Saint Thomas Sports Park as the Titans took the field for the first day of their rookie minicamp. Rookie receiver Treylon Burks didn’t make it through.

Burks was laboring in team drills, according to multiple reports, with breathing difficulties before going inside. He later returned, ran a few routes and worked with receivers coach Rob Moore on his releases and head fakes before heading back inside. Burks did not return the second time.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate, with a trainer, how we do things, and we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program and guys that have joined a few weeks in. It’s just different,” coach Mike Vrabel said, via video from Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I know that they’re working, and they think they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something we have to focus on and try to make sure we’re getting some work in, but with all of them, we’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”

Vrabel deferred to trainer Todd Toriscelli on Burks’ condition.

“If he’s out there tomorrow, we’ll coach him up,” Vrabel said.