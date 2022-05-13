Washington Commanders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Washington has a new name and a new quarterback after trading for former Colts starter Carson Wentz in March. Washington made it to the playoffs in 2020 but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season. Head coach Ron Rivera hopes things look different this season. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Commanders 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head coach: Ron Rivera
- Key players: Carson Wentz (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Chase Young (DE)
- Commanders 2022 NFL draft results
Commanders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/18 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/13 at Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/30 at Colts, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 at Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 11: 11/20 at Texans, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/4 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at 49ers (Saturday), 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Browns, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Cowboys, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 6 at Bears
- Monday Night Football: Week 10 at Eagles