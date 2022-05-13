Will Bills fans overrun SoFi Stadium for Week One visit to Rams?

May 13, 2022
The 2021 regular season ended with 49ers fans swarming SoFi Stadium for a game against the Rams. Will the 2022 season start with a similar hostile takeover by Bills Mafia?

With Buffalo drawing the assignment to face the Rams on the night they celebrate their championship and embark on their defense of it, it will be interesting to see whether and to what extent Bills fans invade the venue.

Yes, the Rams have made great strides in recapturing the market they abandoned for 20 years. Winning a Super Bowl helps. But during two decades with no local NFL team, a generation of fans were free to pick any team they wanted. Some surely picked the Bills. And plenty of those folks will want to see the Bills in person.

It would be a bit embarrassing, to say the least, if the Week One ceremony is met with boos. Or if the Rams, in their first game after winning the Super Bowl, would have to use a silent count at home — like they did in Week 18 against the 49ers.

Of course, Patriots fans would advise Bills fans to take advantage of any opportunities to buy tickets to the game, since (as Patriots fans would say) Bills fans will finally get a chance to witness the raising of a banner.

12 responses to “Will Bills fans overrun SoFi Stadium for Week One visit to Rams?

  1. Hilarious!
    “Of course, Patriots fans would advise Bills fans to take advantage of any opportunities to buy tickets to the game, since (as Patriots fans would say) Bills fans will finally get a chance to witness the raising of a banner”

  4. “But during two decades with no local NFL team, a generation of fans were free to pick any team they wanted. Some surely picked the Bills.”

    Did the Bills win something in the those decades? During the Rams hiatus from L.A. the Bills won exactly one playoff game in 1995 and didn’t even make them from 2000-2016. I doubt stranded fans where jumping on the Bill bandwagon during this time.

  5. Bills Mafia is expanding and will one day take over the world!!! #GoBills

  6. Considering there were more fans at the Bengals rally to celebrate their Super Bowl run then it was at the Rams parade for winning the actual Super Bowl pretty sure there’s going to be more Bills fans week one

  8. Better get that victory. Week 2 will be the 3rd straight loss to the Titans.

  9. As long as they bring out some hometown wings and beef on weck, come on out!

  12. It’s not that people who live there became Bills fans. It’s that virtually everyone in LA is from somewhere else. SoCal has people from everywhere– and those people miss the teams they grew up with. And with the Bills finally being good again any transplants within 500 miles will be at that game– along with the many who will travel from Buffalo. Good chance Sofi is 65% Bills supporters that night.

