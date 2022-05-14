Giants sign first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

USA Today

Both of the Giants’ first-round draft picks got their rookie deals done today.

Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal both signed their rookie contracts today.

As the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Thibodeaux gets a four-year, $31.34 million contract. As the No. 7 pick, Neal gets a four-year, $24.55 million contract. Both deals are fully guaranteed, wtih the team having a fifth-year option.

The Giants rarely sign their first-round picks this quickly after the draft, but this year in particular teams and players have been getting deals done quickly. Rookie contracts are largely set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, so there’s not a lot that needs to be negotiated. Thibodeaux and Neal are represented by the same agents.

Last year the Giants’ first-round pick, Kadarius Toney, declined to participate in the first week of Organized Team Activities because his contract wasn’t done yet. The Giants will have no such issues this year.