In 2014, NFL briefly contemplated moving Raiders to St. Louis

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Turns Silver And Black Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Getty Images

As the NFL pursued its obsession to move the Rams to Los Angeles (and to conceal any evidence pointing to that reality for as long as possible), it considered a consolation prize for St. Louis.

Via documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch regarding the lawsuit filed after the Rams left Missouri, the league did indeed consider, albeit briefly, moving the Raiders to St. Louis.

At a meeting in November 2014, there was “talk” of the Raiders making the move “with restructured ownership, a brand makeover and a commitment to a ‘special diversity initiative.'” That information came from Commissioner Roger Goodell’s personal copy of the agenda for the meeting in question.

Although the possibility “went nowhere,” it suggests that the league does indeed have unresolved concerns about the Raiders. Recent issues underscore that reality.

There’s another reality that has sparked plenty of speculation regarding the future of the Raiders. Carol Davis inherited the team after Al Davis died in 2011. When she passes, a major estate tax obligation will arise. If Mark doesn’t have the cash to pay it and/or can’t raise the required amount by selling a portion of the family’s equity in the team, he’ll have to sell controlling interest in the franchise.

That’s not unprecedented. The Dolphins were sold by the family of Joe Robbie and the Commanders were sold by the family of Jack Kent Cooke due directly to estate-tax obligations.

Franchise values are skyrocketing. The Broncos are expected to sell for at least $5 billion. What are the Raiders worth, especially in their new home of Las Vegas? Is it $7 billion? Is it $8 billion? How about $10 billion?

It’s a critical question that could ultimately result in Mark Davis being forced to sell. Based on the new report from the Post-Dispatch, it looks like the league has already considered the possibility of moving forward at some point without Mark Davis in charge of the Raiders.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “In 2014, NFL briefly contemplated moving Raiders to St. Louis

  1. Maybe St. Louis can just shut up. That would solve all of this. Stop trying to grab for money.

  3. Mark isn’t as vulnerable now that he has a new stadium, but yeah that was the leverage the league was trying to use to force him out, and a lot of people don’t believe it. That’s why the league kept the Raiders from moving back to L.A. against their own financial best interest- they knew Mark couldn’t afford to build a stadium on his own and wouldn’t get public money in Oakland. The league was hoping to squeeze Mark into selling the team to somebody who cared more about making money and less about football. Also very interesting that the league thought the team who single-handedly sparked the sports apparel craze needed a “brand makeover.” Sounds more like the league wanted to destroy the Raiders than simply move them.

  4. Strange how the estate tax has had such an effect on NFL franchises. It could rescue the Raiders from Mark Davis, while in DC, it is the reason fans in this city have been cursed with Dan Snyder for two and a half decades and counting. What a different 25 years it would have been had Jack Kent Cooke structured things differently to allow his son (or anyone else) to take over when he was gone. With skyrocketing franchise values and fewer people having the cash to afford those hits, we are probably heading for more corporate ownership of franchises in the future. I doubt that will be a positive development for fans. Packer fans may have really lucked out with the unique ownership model they have to lessen corporate control.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.