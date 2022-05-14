More than two weeks after warrant was issued, Earl Thomas has been arrested

Getty Images

The warrant was issued on April 27. Finally, former NFL safety Earl Thomas has been arrested.

Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months. Via court records, Thomas was arrested in Orange County, Texas on Friday, May 13.

It’s unclear why it took so long for Thomas to be apprehended.

The warrant was issued days after Thomas launched a public effort to get back in the league. The effort to get back in the league was launched days after he sent text messages that resulted in the arrest warrant.

Before Thomas tried to get back in the NFL, no one was calling. It’s hard to imagine anyone calling now, regardless of how this shakes out.