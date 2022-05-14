Todd Bowles: Kyle Trask is going to get a chance to compete for the No. 2 job

Getty Images

Clyde Christensen was honest earlier this week when the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach said he didn’t see Kyle Trask competing for the No. 2 job. Christensen never said Trask wouldn’t get the chance to compete. He just doesn’t think the second-year player will beat out Blaine Gabbert.

Christensen called Trask a “developmental guy.”

“He could do it, but the odds are stacked against you,” Christensen said.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, though, clarified that it’s not a given Trask will have another redshirt season behind Tom Brady and Gabbert in 2022.

“There’s competition everywhere, so there will be competition at that spot as well,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “(Gabbert) finished the season at No. 2. We like Blaine. Trask is going to get his chance to play and compete and if he’s better, he’ll be No. 2. If he’s not, he won’t be. But he will have a chance to compete. He knows that, and everybody knows that.”

The Bucs made Trask a second-round choice in 2021, and he spent last season holding the tablet and learning behind the team’s veteran quarterbacks.