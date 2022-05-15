Andrew Whitworth jokes about a possible return: “You never say never; I did learn that”

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is retired. Unless he isn’t.

Whitworth announced his retirement on March 15. He recently joked (we think) with TMZ.com about a possible return.

“You never say never,” Whitworth said, “I did learn that.”

He learned it from Tom Brady, who retired and then invoked that line six days later before coming back. It would be a surprise if Whitworth comes back.

The potential return as a player came at the end a video that focused mostly on Brady’s broadcasting deal and whether that will result in more former players getting more money to talk sports. Whitworth seems far more interested in a gig like that than in playing again.