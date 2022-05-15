Browns sign QB Felix Harper after rookie minicamp tryout

Getty Images

The Browns invited former Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and he made the most of the opportunity.

The Browns announced on Sunday that they’ve signed Harper to a rookie contract.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Harper doesn’t have ideal quarterback size, but he’s a good athlete who passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Harper also worked out with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before the draft, and Watson likely gave Harper a strong recommendation.

The Browns now have five quarterbacks on the roster with Watson as the starter, Baker Mayfield still on the team but not in their future plans, Jacoby Brissett as the likely backup to Watson, and Josh Dobbs competing for a roster spot. Harper will have to have a good training camp just to earn a spot on the practice squad in that crowded quarterback room, but making the 90-player offseason roster is a good start.