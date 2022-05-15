Dolphins signing Melvin Ingram

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram, per multiple reports.

The Chiefs had interest in re-signing Ingram and used the unrestricted free agent tender on him May 2. That meant Kansas City offered him a one-year, $4.4 million contract for 2022 and enacted a July 22 deadline for him to sign with another team.

With Ingram signing with the Dolphins, the Chiefs, having employed the rarely used UFA tender, will receive a compensatory draft choice for his departure despite the deadline for compensatory picks having passed.

Ingram, 33, visited Miami in April.

He will join Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker as the team’s top pass rushers. Ingram, who can play both defensive end and linebacker, has 51 sacks and 119 quarterback hits since entering the league as a first-round choice in 2012.

Ingram spent nine seasons with the Chargers before splitting last season between the Steelers and the Chiefs. Pittsburgh traded Ingram to Los Angeles at the deadline.