Drew Brees opens the door to a return to football

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs
Getty Images

It started with a report that he’s leaving NBC. It escalated into something much more significant.

Following a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will be leaving NBC, Brees said this on Twitter: “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

In fairness to Marchand, he wasn’t speculating. He was reporting. Brees seems to be disputing the reporting, while also raising the possibility of playing again.

Some will think he’s kidding about playing again. If he is, it doesn’t scream out from his tweet.

Making his claim about playing again semi-plausible is the fact Brees did indeed consider an offer from the Saints to return for a late-season game against the Dolphins. He wisely didn’t, given that the New Orleans roster was dramatically depleted by COVID positives.

My guess, and it’s just a guess for which I possibly will get myself in trouble, is this: Brees has a contract that he may not want to just walk away from. His official position as stated on Twitter could be part of an effort to leverage a buyout.

That’s between him and NBC, obviously. But he didn’t sign a one-year contract. Thus, if he’s going to be leaving NBC, something needs to happen with the balance of his deal.

  1. Lol I hope he had surgery for a new arm because that Pee-Pee shooter was toast

  5. Why come back and maybe get a permanent injury. It’s not worth the risk. He has nothing else to prove and he accomplished every goal a player could hope for. Go home Drew, spend time and your millions with your family.

  7. Or maybe he just sees what his fellow ex-QBs Romo and Aikman are making in the booth and what Brady is supposedly going to get and wants out from his NBC deal for that reason alone?

    There was a while there where it looked like there wasn’t going to be enough generational QB talent to fill the holes when guys like Brees, Brady, Rivers, Rothlisberger, etc. hung it up. Fortunately we know that’s no longer the case and there is a tremendous crop of young guys stepping up (even Mahomes is only going to be 27 starting the season). I’d prefer to see Brees just bask in the glory of a HOF career, stay connected to the game if he’d like to, but leave the spotlight on the young guys.

  8. This league has entered the WWE with the level of drama this off-season. Not gonna lie and say it ain’t entertaining to see

