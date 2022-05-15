For little early Father’s Day shopping, buy Playmakers

PublicAffairs

Two months ago today, Playmakers was released. We picked March 15 because it landed in the busiest week of the NFL offseason. And because there would be plenty of occasions to engage in the ancient art of capitalism by trying to get people to buy it as the year goes on.

Enter Father’s Day. Five weeks away. (I thought it was four weeks. Calendar Twitter set me straight.) Dad loves football. Dad loves to read. You love checking the box on buying Dad’s Father’s Day gift. It all adds up.

It’s simple. It’s easy. Click and buy. The price is holding steady at $18.76 on Amazon. If you think Dad would like a signed copy, Premiere Collectibles still has some from a second run.

Or buy it for yourself, if you haven’t. Or tell your kids to buy it for you. You need a book to take to the beach, or wherever you’ll be going on vacation this summer.

Playmakers peels back the curtain on how the NFL operates, looking at 20 years of specific examples and controversies and other trends and developments and issues and everything else. It’s broken up into short, easy digestible chapters. You can read it start to finish. You can jump around. You can use it as a reference tool, if/when the next nutty thing happens and you want to see how a past incident possibly relates to the new situation.

If you or Dad visit PFT on a regular basis, it’s a pretty safe bet that you or Dad will like Playmakers. Especially since it currently costs less than four gallons of gas. By the time Father’s Day arrives, maybe it’ll cost less than two gallons of gas. Hooray?