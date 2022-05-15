Judge allows access to medical records in Henry Ruggs case

Getty Images

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III continues to face multiple felony charges following a car accident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor last November. And the legal case, as many legal cases do, continues to move slowly through the justice system.

Most recently, via the Associated Press, a judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records regarding injuries sustained by Ruggs’s girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. Prosecutors claim that they want the medical records in order to prove that Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injuries in the crash, since those injuries provide a separate basis for charges against Ruggs.

The prosecution also may be looking to seal off grounds for reasonable doubt based on whether Ruggs was actually driving the car. If he elects not to testify and if Kilgo-Washington invokes the Fifth Amendment when asked whether she was driving, can it be proven to the satisfaction of the very high legal standard applicable to criminal cases that Ruggs was actually driving?

Regardless of whether anyone agrees with the propriety of such an approach, the entire criminal justice system is premised on forcing prosecutors to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. One of the key elements of the charges against Ruggs is that he was driving the car. Thus, while prosecutors may want those records in order to show that Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injuries, the broader goal may be to secure a document in which she tells a doctor or some other medical professional that she was not driving the car and/or that Ruggs was.

Yes, it would be hearsay. And, yes, there are surely one or more various exceptions that could be utilized to allow the statement to be introduced into evidence at trial.

For now, there’s no specific reason to believe that Ruggs’s defense will be premised on the absence of sufficiently clear evidence that he was driving. But neither Ruggs nor his lawyers have any reason to put their cards on the table prematurely. The point is that the subtext for the prosecution’s pursuit of those records could be showing to the satisfaction of the reasonable-doubt standard that Ruggs was indeed driving.