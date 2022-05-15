Lions, Colts plan joint preseason practices

Getty Images

The Lions and Colts will practice together twice before they play in Week Two of the preseason.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he sees the competition of practicing against another team is beneficial amid a long summer of teammates practicing against each other.

“It’s a change in intensity because you’re going against another opponent, and sometimes even as intense as you try to make your own practices, just to be able to go against a different opponent, just levels the stakes,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It levels the intensity, which you need that. Their bodies need that. The competition. Just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long way for your guys.”

The Lions did not have any joint practices last year, and Campbell said this offseason he made a specific point of reaching out to other teams early on to get something arranged.

“To get two really good days against [the Colts] and then certainly the preseason game, I think it changes up training camp but it also there again, it raises the intensity and competition, especially different competition’s always good,” Campbell said. “That’s what it does for us.”