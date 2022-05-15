NFL schedule has Patriots at Arizona on a Monday, followed by at Las Vegas on Sunday

Getty Images

NFL teams dislike having long road trips on a short work week, but that’s exactly what the 2022 NFL schedule gave the Patriots in December.

New England is at Arizona in Week 14 for a Monday night game on December 12, and then at Las Vegas for a Sunday night game on December 18.

With that travel schedule, it’s highly likely that the Patriots will stay out West rather than flying all the way home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, and then flying all the way back to Las Vegas the following Saturday.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has chosen in the past to stay out West between West Coast games, most recently when the Patriots were on the road against both Los Angeles teams in consecutive weeks in 2020. Former Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is currently the head coach at Arizona, and so he and Belichick may arrange for the Patriots to use Arizona’s facilities for the week.