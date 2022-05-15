Seven CFL teams go on strike, and the other two will join them soon

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t seen an in-season work stoppage in 35 years. The CFL is starting one now.

Players from seven CFL teams have been instructed to stay away from the field during training camp after the labor deal between the CFL and its union expired. Via the Ottawa Citizen, talks collapsed on Saturday.

The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks will join in the work stoppage as soon as the Albert labor laws allow it.

Via TSN.ca, the two sides reportedly met for 16 hours on Friday, and then started negotiations again on Saturday. The CFL Players Association rejected the league’s most recent proposal on Saturday afternoon.

The CFLPA is reportedly expected to conduct a town-hall meeting on Sunday, in order to provide more information and direction to membership.

Farhan Lalji of TSN has tweeted that there are three main sticking points, and that the two sides are “not that far apart.”