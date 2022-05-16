Antonio Brown wants to retire as a Steeler

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has drawn no interest this year, especially in light of his refusal to have surgery on his ankle until he gets a commitment from his team.

It appears that he’s thinking about not playing again, anywhere. He expressed out of the blue on Monday that he wants to retire as a member of the Steelers.

He later tweeted that he doesn’t want to play for the Steelers, that he just wants to retire in Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear whether this means he’s done playing and wants to sign a one-day contract now, or whether it’s an expression of his eventual intentions. Regardless, there’s been no talk about any team signing Brown, who was last seen being kicked off the field by former Bucs coach Bruce Arians after Brown, citing his ankle injury, refused to re-enter a game.

  2. Good Grief, AB! Why did you have to go screw everything up for yourself?

  3. Pitt signing him to a 1 day contract so he can retire a Steeler is something only a “dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things” team would do. Pitt is not one of the teams that comes to anyone’s mind on that list.

  5. Antonio, I think I can safely speak for every NFL fan everywhere on this.

    No one cares.

  6. Brown being the most feared WR in the league on a Steelers team that was always in the mix to win it all seems like it was 40 years ago from what’s happening right now.

  12. LMAO… this guy is a complete lunatic. The Steelers better not allow this but I suspect Tomlin will.

  13. I want to retire a billionaire. The odds of either happening are about the same

  16. Is this to be taken as an apology? Obviously he had his most productivity in Pittsburgh, so he’ll be remembered as a Steeler (same with Bell). But he hasn’t been shy about crapping all over them since he left. If this is really what he wants, I wouldn’t turn him down, but I think there would have to be some uncomfortable conversations there.

