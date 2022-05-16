Bears sign sixth-round pick Zach Thomas

The Bears have gotten another one of their 2022 draftees under contract.
Chicago announced on Monday that offensive lineman Zach Thomas has signed his standard rookie deal through 2025, tweeting a picture of the lineman as he put pen to paper.
Thomas appeared in 49 games in his time at San Diego State with 31 starts. A versatile offensive lineman, 17 of Thomas’ starts came at right tackles, 12 at left tackle, and a pair at right guard. He was a first-team all-conference selection in 2021, serving as SDSU’s starting left tackle.
The Bears now have eight of their 11 picks under contract with second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, second-round safety Jaquan Brisker, and third-round receiver Velus Jones remaining unsigned.