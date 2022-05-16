Bears sign sixth-round pick Zach Thomas

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 16, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Dolphins at Bears
Getty Images

The Bears have gotten another one of their 2022 draftees under contract.

Chicago announced on Monday that offensive lineman Zach Thomas has signed his standard rookie deal through 2025, tweeting a picture of the lineman as he put pen to paper.

Thomas appeared in 49 games in his time at San Diego State with 31 starts. A versatile offensive lineman, 17 of Thomas’ starts came at right tackles, 12 at left tackle, and a pair at right guard. He was a first-team all-conference selection in 2021, serving as SDSU’s starting left tackle.

The Bears now have eight of their 11 picks under contract with second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, second-round safety Jaquan Brisker, and third-round receiver Velus Jones remaining unsigned.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.