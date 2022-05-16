Bills sign four undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Bills signed four undrafted free agents to their roster Monday, the team announced.

Pennsylvania defensive tackle Prince Emili, Marshall offensive tackle Will Ulmer, University Buffalo cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer are the newest additions on the team’s 90-player roster.

Ulmer had a streak of 42 starts. In his career, he appeared in 57 games and started 53.

Ingram played his final season at the University of Buffalo after stops at Texas Tech and Utah State. During his senior season, Ingram started all 11 games and totaled 47 tackles. He played in 50 games in his career and racked up 149 tackles and two interceptions.

Emili appeared in 37 games and totaled 162 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his four-year career. He earned First Team All-Ivy in 2021 and 2019.

Brewer played 58 games and started 43 during his five seasons at Coastal Carolina. He racked up 230 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, seven passes defensed and five forced fumbles during his career.