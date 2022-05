Getty Images

The Broncos cut Zack Johnson on Thursday. They re-signed him Monday.

The team announced it waived cornerback Cortez Davis in a corresponding move.

Johnson is a first-year player from North Dakota State who was on practice squads with Arizona and Denver in 2021. He was originally signed by Green Bay as a college free agent in 2020.

Johnson was a three-year starter at NDSU, playing 46 consecutive games from 2017-19. He twice earned All-America honors at right guard and right tackle.