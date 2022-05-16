Buccaneers signing J.J. Howland

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are keeping the proverbial light on for tight end Rob Gronkowski, as he continues to contemplate retirement or returning for the 2022 season.

But Tampa Bay has added another player at the position after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Bucs are signing J.J. Howland to their 90-man roster.

Howland starred at Yale, where he was a first-team All-Ivy honoree in 2021 after recording 16 catches for 238 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His season highlight was a 74-yard score against Holy Cross in his first game of the season.

The Buccaneers will now have five tight ends on their roster, led by veteran Cameron Brate. Codey McElroy, Ko Kief, Ben Beise, and Howland make up the rest of the group.