Bucs sign three, cut two

The Buccaneers signed three players who tried out for the team over the weekend.

Coastal Carolina receiver Kameron Brown, James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene and Yale tight end J.J. Howland showed up on the NFL’s transactions report Monday.

Brown caught 36 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns last season. In two years with the Chanticleers, Brown made 56 receptions for 911 yards and eight scores.

Greene made 12 tackles for loss and five sacks last year. He had 18 sacks in his college career, including 7.5 in 2019 as a defensive tackle, and three while playing defensive end in 2020.

Howland caught 16 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns last year.

The Bucs waived defensive lineman Kobe Smith and receiver Austin Watkins in corresponding moves.