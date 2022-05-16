Cardinals sign six tryout players, including quarterback Jarrett Guarantano

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a fourth quarterback.

The team announced the signings of six tryout players from the rookie minicamp over the weekend. The additions include Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Guarantano spent four years at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Washington State in 2021. He injured his knee in the second game of 2021, ending his season.

He joins Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley at the position on the 90-player roster.

Receiver Christian Blake is the only player among the six signed Monday who is not a rookie. He spent the past three years playing for the Falcons, appearing in 41 games and making 28 catches for 257 yards.

Safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, running back T.J. Pledger and receiver Jared Smart were the other undrafted rookies to sign with the Cardinals.

Smart, a University of Hawaii product, is the son of former Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals waived four undrafted rookies – linebacker Changa Hodge, safety Kekaula Kaniho, wide receiver Stephon Robinson and defensive lineman Will Miles. They also cut recently claimed linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and offensive lineman Marcus Henry.